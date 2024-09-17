Is Jayam Ravi in relationship with Kenishaa? Here's what Bayilvan Ranganathan has to say

Amidst the buzz surrounding actor Jayam Ravi and Aarti's divorce in Kollywood, new information suggests that the reason for their separation is popular singer Kenishaa. Let's delve into what film critics like Balwan Ranganathan have to say about this matter.

Actor Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi fell head over heels for and married Aarti, a girl from a wealthy family, whom he met in college. After becoming parents to two sons, Jayam Ravi and Aarti are now headed for divorce due to differences, causing a stir. Before Aarti could announce any decision regarding her divorce, Jayam Ravi took the lead and revealed his decision. It is also being said that he has filed for divorce in the Chennai Family Court.

Jayam Ravi Divorce

Following this, a sensational statement was released from Aarti's side. In it, she poured out her anguish, saying that she had been prevented from meeting her husband Ravi several times and that she and her children were clueless about what to do after Ravi's decision. Aarti, who confirmed that this was entirely Ravi's own decision, stated that it was necessary to respond to certain discussions about her behavior and that this was the time to stand by her children as a mother. While many agreed that there was truth in Aarti's words, some questioned the reason behind her removing photos taken with Jayam Ravi from social media.

Jayam Ravi Aarthi Marriage Photos

While actor Jayam Ravi has not made any statement since announcing his divorce, several reports have surfaced claiming that his relationship with singer Kenishaa is the reason behind the separation. Actor Jayam Ravi has been frequently visiting Goa lately to spend his vacation days. Similarly, on June 4th, Jayam Ravi's and Aarti's wedding anniversary, it is said that Jayam Ravi was not with Aarti or his family. For the past 14 years, it has been his custom to avoid any shootings on his wedding anniversary and spend time with his wife and family, but this year, Jayam Ravi reportedly said he was shooting.



Actor Jayam Ravi's Brother film release updates

It was during that time that the police fined Jayam Ravi for having a banned black sun film on the car registered in Aarti's name. Since the car was registered in Aarti's name, the SMS went directly to her. Shocked to see this, Aarti reportedly picked a fight, questioning why he had gone to Goa citing shooting. Later, when Aarti inquired through her acquaintances about who Jayam Ravi was with, Kenishaa's name came up. At that time, Jayam Ravi pacified her by saying that it wasn't just Kenishaa who was with him, but several friends. It is said that another problem arose 10 days after this issue subsided.

Kenishaa

On June 24th, when Aarti received an SMS on her phone stating that the car used by Jayam Ravi was speeding and violating traffic rules, it was revealed that Kenishaa was driving the car. Aarti, who was already angry with Jayam Ravi, reportedly deleted all the photos she had taken with her husband. Moreover, when she went directly to Goa and inquired, she discovered that Jayam Ravi was not staying at the hotel where he usually stayed whenever he visited Goa. Similarly, although some reports surfaced that Jayam Ravi had bought a luxurious bungalow with singer Kenishaa and was living with his family, these reports have not been confirmed yet.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti

Recently, speaking on a popular YouTube channel, Bayilvan Ranganathan shared some information. He revealed what Aarti's mother, Sujatha Vijayakumar, had said in an audio clip. Apparently, Aarti and Jayam Ravi used to have frequent fights. And whenever they fought, Sujatha would only support Jayam Ravi because he is calm and composed. However, Aarti is someone who gets angry easily. He also mentioned that Sujatha had said that she had never even dreamt that such a problem would arise in their lives.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti

Furthermore, despite numerous controversies linking singer Kenishaa to Jayam Ravi, Bayilvan Ranganathan has spoken positively, stating that there is a possibility of the two reconciling for the sake of their children. He has revealed that talks are underway for this. However, we will have to wait and see how Jayam Ravi's divorce case unfolds.

Latest Videos