Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Singer Aditya Narayan hits fan with microphone; faces online flak for VIRAL video - WATCH

    Aditya Narayan faces backlash for hitting a fan and throwing their phone during a concert in Chhattisgarh. The viral incident sparks outrage over his behavior

    Singer Aditya Narayan hits fan with microphone; faces online flak for VIRAL video - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    Aditya Narayan is facing criticism after a video surfaced online showing him hitting a fan and throwing their phone away during a concert over the weekend. The incident occurred during his performance at a college in Chhattisgarh, where numerous music enthusiasts were in attendance. In the viral video, Aditya can be seen singing the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Shah Rukh Khan’s film 'Don' when he suddenly became agitated by a fan recording his performance.

    While the exact reason for Aditya's outburst remains unclear, he visibly reacted by striking the fan with his microphone before forcefully grabbing the individual's phone and hurling it into the crowd. The audience appeared stunned by his actions, and social media platforms quickly ignited with criticism towards the singer's behavior.

    Various users took to social media platforms to express their dismay over Aditya Narayan's conduct. One user on X wrote, 'What is wrong with Aditya Narayan? So arrogant and for what? Disrespectful towards his own fans?' Another commented, 'His audacity is infuriating. bro actually hit the guy's hand with his mic too.' Additional remarks included, 'Are you kidding me right now? Who does he think he is? What a douche,' and 'I have rooted for him for so long. Not again.'

    ALSO READ: (VIDEO) Ranveer Singh solves Johnny Sins' sex problem; watch THIS epic ad on sexual health awareness

    This isn't the first time Aditya Narayan has been embroiled in controversy in Chhattisgarh. Previously, during a visit to the state, he was involved in an altercation with airport staff at the Raipur airport, an incident that went viral in 2017. In a widely circulated video, he was heard saying, 'Teri chaddi nahi utari na, to mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi' ('If your underwear isn't removed, then my name isn't Aditya Narayan').

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Know the REAL story of Sheena Bora in THIS Netflix documentary series RBA

    'The Indrani Mukerjea Story': Know the REAL story of Sheena Bora in THIS Netflix documentary series

    VIDEO Ranveer Singh solves Johnny Sins' sex problem; watch THIS epic ad on sexual health awareness RBA

    (VIDEO) Ranveer Singh solves Johnny Sins' sex problem; watch THIS epic ad on sexual health awareness

    The Fall Guy': Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's film trailer released at Super Bowl 2024 (WATCH) RBA

    'The Fall Guy': Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's film trailer released at Super Bowl 2024 (WATCH)

    Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' trailer gives glimpse of world dominated by the species ATG

    'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' trailer gives glimpse of world dominated by the species

    Deepika Padukone shares goofy BTS video from Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' - WATCH ATG

    Deepika Padukone shares goofy BTS video from Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Know the REAL story of Sheena Bora in THIS Netflix documentary series RBA

    'The Indrani Mukerjea Story': Know the REAL story of Sheena Bora in THIS Netflix documentary series

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Massive blow for Congress, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits party

    Massive blow for Congress, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits party: Reports

    Kebab from Lucknow to Gurgaon within 30 minutes! Zomato faces legal heat for 'deceptive' swift delivery snt

    Kebab from Lucknow to Gurgaon within 30 minutes! Zomato faces legal heat for 'deceptive' swift delivery

    Usher at Super Bowl 2024: Know net worth of THIS singer RBA

    Usher at Super Bowl 2024: Know net worth of THIS singer

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon