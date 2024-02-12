Singer Aditya Narayan hits fan with microphone; faces online flak for VIRAL video - WATCH

Aditya Narayan is facing criticism after a video surfaced online showing him hitting a fan and throwing their phone away during a concert over the weekend. The incident occurred during his performance at a college in Chhattisgarh, where numerous music enthusiasts were in attendance. In the viral video, Aditya can be seen singing the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Shah Rukh Khan’s film 'Don' when he suddenly became agitated by a fan recording his performance.

While the exact reason for Aditya's outburst remains unclear, he visibly reacted by striking the fan with his microphone before forcefully grabbing the individual's phone and hurling it into the crowd. The audience appeared stunned by his actions, and social media platforms quickly ignited with criticism towards the singer's behavior.

Various users took to social media platforms to express their dismay over Aditya Narayan's conduct. One user on X wrote, 'What is wrong with Aditya Narayan? So arrogant and for what? Disrespectful towards his own fans?' Another commented, 'His audacity is infuriating. bro actually hit the guy's hand with his mic too.' Additional remarks included, 'Are you kidding me right now? Who does he think he is? What a douche,' and 'I have rooted for him for so long. Not again.'

This isn't the first time Aditya Narayan has been embroiled in controversy in Chhattisgarh. Previously, during a visit to the state, he was involved in an altercation with airport staff at the Raipur airport, an incident that went viral in 2017. In a widely circulated video, he was heard saying, 'Teri chaddi nahi utari na, to mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi' ('If your underwear isn't removed, then my name isn't Aditya Narayan').