SIIMA 2024: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share some romantic moments on stage, both twinned in black (WATCH)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wore black at SIIMA 2024, which took place on September 15 in Dubai. The pair enjoyed a sweet moment on stage.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan lighted up the SIIMA 2024 stage during a passionate moment. At the awards ceremony, she was named Best Actor for her role in Annapoorani. In official ceremony images, Vignesh Shivan may kiss her on the forehead. Nayanthara was observed blushing on stage. The two wore black and welcomed everyone with smiles and hearty hugs.

Nayanthara donned a translucent black saree with a lavishly embroidered blouse that included feather motifs on the sleeves. Vignesh Shivan looked sharp in an all-black suit. The two were also seen laughing at the award ceremony.



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shined the red carpet and posed for selfies with the admirers who waited outside. At the award event, the Mookuthi Amman actor enjoyed a touching moment with Saritha, his former co-star.

SIIMA is always special for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who made their relationship public some years ago.

On the job front, Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani, which sparked outrage for offending religious sensibilities. It was taken from Netflix following an outcry. She works on three Tamil films: Test, Mannangatti Since 1960, and Thani Oruvan 2. She also has Dear Students with Nivin Pauly in the works.

Vignesh Shivan is filming Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

