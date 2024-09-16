SIIMA Awards 2024 Tamil Winners List: Full list of Tamil film winners revealed, Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SIIMA Awards 2024 Tamil : The SIIMA Awards ceremony for the year 2024 was held in Dubai yesterday. Let's take a look at the celebrities who won awards.

    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    The SIIMA Awards ceremony is held annually. The 2024 SIIMA Awards ceremony was held in Dubai yesterday. Awards were given for films released in 2023. Rajinikanth's Jailer won 5 awards. Apart from this, Captain Vijayakanth, who was a successful artist in the Tamil film industry, was honored with a special award. Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha Vijayakanth received the award.

    **Best Actress (Critics)** Aishwarya Rai won the award for Best Actress. She was awarded this award for her outstanding performance as Nandini in the second part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. **Best Singer** Sean Roldan won the SIIMA Award for Best Singer. He has been awarded this award for singing the song Naan Kaali in the blockbuster hit movie Good Night. **Best Director** Director Nelson won the award for Best Director. Nelson was awarded the SIIMA Award for Best Director for directing the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which was a huge success.

    **Best Actor** Chiyaan Vikram won the SIIMA Award for Best Actor for 2023. He won this award for his role as Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan. **Best Debut Director** Director Vignesh Raja has won the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Director for directing the film Por Thozhil starring Ashok Selvan, Sarathkumar and Nikila Vimal, which was released and received a great response. **Best Editing** Theni Eswar has been selected as the best editor. He has been awarded this award for the film Mamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Udhayanidhi Stalin as the hero. 

    Best Supporting Actress Actress Saritha has won the SIIMA Award for Best Supporting Actress. She won this award for her role in the film Maaveeran directed by Madon Ashwin and starring Sivakarthikeyan as the hero. **Best Actress** Lady Superstar Nayanthara won the SIIMA Award for Best Actress for 2023. Nayanthara received this award for her performance in last year's film Annapoorani. **Best Supporting Actor** Vasant Ravi, who played the role of actor Rajinikanth's son in the film Jailer directed by Nelson, has been awarded the SIIMA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

    **Best Villain** Action King Arjun, who played the villain role of Harold Das for actor Vijay in the film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which was released and became a mass hit, was awarded the SIIMA Award for Best Villain. **Best Actor (Critics)** Released last year as a fantasy film directed by Madon Ashwin, Maaveeran was a huge success both critically and commercially. Sivakarthikeyan, who played the hero in this film, has won the SIIMA Award for Best Actor. **Best Lyricist** Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Sivan won the SIIMA Award for Best Lyricist. He received this award for writing the song Rathamara in the film Jailer.

    **Best Film** The film Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures, starring Rajinikanth as the hero and directed by Nelson, won the SIIMA Award for Best Film. **Best Comedian** Comedian Yogibabu, who acted in the film Jailer, was awarded the SIIMA Award for Best Comedian. Producer Gnanavel Raja presented him with this award. **Best Director (Critics)** Director Su Arun Kumar has won the SIIMA Award for Best Director for directing the film Siddhartha starring Siddharth, which was released and received a great response both critically and commercially. 

