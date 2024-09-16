Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coolie: Rajinikanth spark social media buzz with fun-filled video ahead of film release [WATCH]

     Rajinikanth’s Coolie is creating a buzz online with a viral video of the cast having a blast, boosting anticipation for the highly awaited action thriller.

    Coolie: Rajinikanth spark social media buzz with fun-filled video ahead of film release [WATCH] NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth is once again making headlines with his latest cinematic venture, Coolie. This highly anticipated Tamil-language action thriller, directed by the acclaimed Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, features Rajinikanth in a gripping new role. He stars as an unskilled laborer who finds himself ensnared in a whirlwind of intense drama and action. 

    Known for his charismatic and commanding screen presence, Rajinikanth's performance is expected to be a standout aspect of the film. The movie also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra, each bringing their unique talents to the table. With its promise of high-octane sequences and compelling storytelling, Coolie is generating significant buzz among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

    The excitement surrounding Coolie has been further amplified by a recent video from the film’s set that has gone viral on social media. In this engaging clip, Rajinikanth and his team are seen having a fantastic time, dancing, and enjoying themselves to the tune of "Manasilayo" from the film Vettaiyan. 

    The video captures a rare and playful side of the cast and crew, showcasing their camaraderie and the upbeat atmosphere on set. Fans have been quick to express their enthusiasm, with many commenting, "Ha ha this is super fun!" This light-hearted behind-the-scenes footage has delighted audiences and offered a glimpse into the positive energy that permeates the production.

    The viral video not only highlights the fun dynamics among the cast but also contributes to the growing anticipation for Coolie. With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s innovative direction and Rajinikanth’s iconic performance, the film is poised to be a significant event in Tamil cinema. 

    As the release date approaches, the excitement continues to build, with the viral video only adding to the fervor for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. Fans are eagerly awaiting the movie, which is set to deliver a thrilling and memorable viewing experience.

    ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash shares STUNNING pictures in white dress [See Pics]

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE ATG

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad perform Ganpati aarti together; dismisses breakup rumors - WATCH ATG

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad perform Ganpati aarti together; dismisses breakup rumors - WATCH

    Ananya Panday finally opens up on relationship amid Walker Blanco dating rumors: 'I'm a mysterious...' RTM

    Ananya Panday finally opens up on relationship amid Walker Blanco dating rumors: 'I’m a mysterious...'

    [See pics] Salman Khan joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations RTM

    [See pics] Salman Khan joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

    PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations RTM

    PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations

    Recent Stories

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE ATG

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 16: Check price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 16: Check price of 22k, 24k gold

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 16: Check price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 16: Check price of 22k, 24k gold

    Let there be harmony and prosperity': PM Modi's heartfelt Milad-un-Nabi wishes AJR

    'Let there be harmony and prosperity': PM Modi's heartfelt Milad-un-Nabi wishes

    Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump AJR

    Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon