Coolie: Rajinikanth spark social media buzz with fun-filled video ahead of film release [WATCH]

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is creating a buzz online with a viral video of the cast having a blast, boosting anticipation for the highly awaited action thriller.

Superstar Rajinikanth is once again making headlines with his latest cinematic venture, Coolie. This highly anticipated Tamil-language action thriller, directed by the acclaimed Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, features Rajinikanth in a gripping new role. He stars as an unskilled laborer who finds himself ensnared in a whirlwind of intense drama and action.

Known for his charismatic and commanding screen presence, Rajinikanth's performance is expected to be a standout aspect of the film. The movie also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra, each bringing their unique talents to the table. With its promise of high-octane sequences and compelling storytelling, Coolie is generating significant buzz among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

The excitement surrounding Coolie has been further amplified by a recent video from the film’s set that has gone viral on social media. In this engaging clip, Rajinikanth and his team are seen having a fantastic time, dancing, and enjoying themselves to the tune of "Manasilayo" from the film Vettaiyan.

The video captures a rare and playful side of the cast and crew, showcasing their camaraderie and the upbeat atmosphere on set. Fans have been quick to express their enthusiasm, with many commenting, "Ha ha this is super fun!" This light-hearted behind-the-scenes footage has delighted audiences and offered a glimpse into the positive energy that permeates the production.

The viral video not only highlights the fun dynamics among the cast but also contributes to the growing anticipation for Coolie. With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s innovative direction and Rajinikanth’s iconic performance, the film is poised to be a significant event in Tamil cinema.

As the release date approaches, the excitement continues to build, with the viral video only adding to the fervor for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. Fans are eagerly awaiting the movie, which is set to deliver a thrilling and memorable viewing experience.

