Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day custody in Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was taken from Delhi to Punjab’s Mansa district amidst tight security in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He is said to be the main accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent on a seven-day police remand after he was presented in front of a court in Punjab's Mansa district early on Wednesday morning. Bishnoi is said to be the main conspirator in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Punjab police brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi to Mansa district amidst tight security at 4 am. Upon his arrival, Bishnoi was taken to the district civil hospital for his medical check-up after which he was presented before the duty magistrate. Now that the police remand has been secured, Punjab police are shifting Bishnoi to Mohali, where he will be interrogated.

On Tuesday, Delhi Patiala House Court had allowed the Punjab Police to take the gangster to the state for questioning. “Considering the totality of the circumstances and also considering the seriousness of the offences and gravity of allegations against the accused Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder of singer Subhdeep Singh @ Sidhu Moose Wala, the application seeking transit remand for one day is allowed till June 15 with direction to the IO to produce the accused before the concerned court of CJM, Mansa on June 15,” the judge said in a four-page order.

Along with this, it also ordered Punjab police to file a compliance report before the duty magistrate in Patiala House court just after he is produced in Mansa court. An arrest warrant was issued by the magistrate against Bishnoi on Monday in the singer’s murder case.

Punjab police further said it was also important to mention that all the arrested accused were allegedly closely associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates and that they have been named together in multiple FIRs.

On Tuesday, Lawrence Bishnoi’s counsel claimed that there was a threat to his client’s life, and also repeated his previous claim that he might be killed in a fake encounter. Based on this, the Delhi court directed Punjab police to take all measures for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's safety. The advocate general for Punjab, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, has said that a team of armed personnel had already been constituted for it. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been accused of being the mastermind in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, who was shot dead on May 29, in broad daylight near his home.