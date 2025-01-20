Sidharth Malhotra shares video of Jasleen Royal singing Ranjha at Coldplay concert in Mumbai [WATCH]

Coldplay recently dazzled Mumbai with three sold-out shows at D.Y. Patil Stadium, where Indian singer Jasleen Royal joined Chris Martin, enchanting fans with Ranjha. Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared the performance online, adding to the buzz

The legendary English rock band Coldplay recently captivated Mumbai with their electrifying performances. Over the course of three sold-out nights at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, they thrilled their fans with unforgettable moments. Adding a special touch to the opening night, Indian singer Jasleen Royal joined Chris Martin on stage, delivering a mesmerizing performance that left the audience in awe.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening occurred when Jasleen performed Ranjha, the popular track from the film Shershaah. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, whose movie featured the emotional song, was visibly moved. On January 19, 2025, he shared a clip of Jasleen’s performance on his Instagram Stories, expressing his appreciation with a heartfelt red heart emoji. Fans were quick to celebrate this endearing gesture, calling it a highlight of the event.

Jasleen Royal, overjoyed by the opportunity to perform in front of thousands at Coldplay’s concert, expressed her gratitude in a social media post. She shared a video of the moment and mentioned that the fans’ love had made the experience magical, using the hashtag #grateful.

The film Shershaah, a biographical drama based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, is celebrated not only for its poignant narrative but also for its soulful music. The soundtrack, composed by a talented team of musicians, has struck a chord with audiences. Tracks like Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha have become fan favorites for their heartfelt lyrics and melodies. While Raataan Lambiyan, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, beautifully portrays the romance between Captain Batra and Dimple Cheema, Ranjha, performed by Jasleen Royal and B Praak, captures the anguish of separation.

In another update, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to star together for the first time in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Param Sundari. The makers recently unveiled a motion poster, offering fans a glimpse of the duo's first look. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actors are scheduled to travel to Kerala for a month-long shoot for the film.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Param Sundari revolves around the love story of a North Indian man, played by Sidharth, and a South Indian woman, portrayed by Janhvi. Fans are eagerly anticipating the fresh pairing and the unique narrative the film promises to bring.

