Football transfer rumours: Yamal to Haaland - Latest updates

Sports
Barcelona star Yamal Lamine has attracted interest from Manchester City, who have reportedly tabled an offer of € 275 million, which could make him an expensive football player.
Arsenal have their eyes on Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler for a potential summer signing, with Anfield planning to use their UCL QF tie to initiate talks.
Frenkie de Jong has expressed his willingness to sign a new contract with Barcelona as he has instructed his agents to reject offers from other clubs.
Tottenham Hotspur are planning to re-sign their former youth academy player Noni Madueke from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
Bayern Munich and PSG hope to sign Erling Haaland from Man City after their poor season, even though the striker’s contract with City runs until 2034.
Lewandowski’s Barcelona future is uncertain as Saudi clubs show interest. He’s unhappy with criticism in Spain and has a big-money offer from the Saudi Pro League.
Chelsea and Aston Villa have asked AC Milan about the chance to sign goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer transfer window.
Manchester City plan to give Nico O'Reilly a new contract to stop Chelsea and other Premier League clubs from trying to sign him.
Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are competing with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace.
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle for Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, who is priced at a little over £40 million.
MS Dhoni: Top 5 finishes for Chennai Super Kings in IPL
Champions League: 10 must-know facts about Europe's elite tournament
Virat Kohli: Top 5 fastest IPL centuries by RCB star batter
From Man City to Inter Miami? Kevin De Bruyne tipped for Messi link-up