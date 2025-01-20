Karan Veer Mehra Net Worth: Know Bigg Boss 18 winner's lifestyle, personal life, controversies and more

Bigg Boss 18 winner: In the conclusion of BB 18, Karan Veer Mehra was named the winner. The actor won Rs 50 lakhs and the sparkling trophy. 

TV actor Karan Veer Mehra has won Bigg Boss 18. He took home the BB 18 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The top three constants of Bigg Boss 18 were Vivian, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal. Vivian was named first runner-up. The grand finale eliminated Eisha Singh and Chum Darang. 

Karan Veer Mehra became a reality TV star after entering Bigg Boss 18. He is known for his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 win, and his successes and scandals make him an intriguing participant this season.

Who is Karan Veer Mehra?
Karan debuted on Indian television in 2004 as Aditya in Remix. He has appeared in several prominent TV episodes, films, and web series, including Biwi aur Main, Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and It's Not That Simple. Reality TV, especially Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has established his prominence.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner

Karan's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 voyage showed his strength and commitment, culminating to victory. He won INR 20 lakh for overcoming anxieties and performing risky exploits, with Krishna Shroff first runner-up.

Karan Veer Mehra's Net Worth

Karan Veer Mehra's wealth reflects his entertainment profession. With an estimated net worth of INR 12 crore, his beautiful Delhi residence shows his financial stability and success.

Karan Veer Mehra's Personal Life

Karan's marriage to Devika Mehra, his childhood sweetheart, from 2009 to 2018 was rocky. His personal life was complicated by his 2021 marriage to actress Nidhi Seth, which ended in 2023. After their divorce, Nidhi Seth called her marriage to Karan a “mistake.” A Bombay Times interview conveyed her satisfaction in moving on: "That was the biggest mistake of my life.” Their connection and Karan's character have been debated after her statements.

Alleged Violence

Life coach Arfeen Khan accused Karan of physical assault on Bigg Boss 18. Karan was competitive and quickly angered, suggesting he may be aggressive, especially against women, according to Arfeen. Karan denies these accusations, saying he never hit his ex-wives.

