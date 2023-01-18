Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Did Mission Majnu actor reveal his marriage date? WATCH VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to get married on February 6. The couple responded to these claims at the Mission Majnu screening.

Sidharth Malhotra, the actor, has finally responded to speculations that he and Kiara Advani are getting married next month. According to rumours, Sid and Kiara will marry next month. Although the pair has remained tight-lipped about the wedding rumours, the paparazzi cornered them after the Mission Majnu screening. The cameramen quietly inquired of Sidharth regarding claims that he would marry on February 6.

“Sir, we’ll meet you on 6th (Feb.)," a paparazzo was heard teasing Sidharth. The Mission Majnu actor couldn’t help but blush at first. But then said, “Kya hai 6 tareek ko (What’s on 6th Feb?)" with a big smile.

The paparazzi approached Kiara about the rumours before Sid, and she simply waved them off. While Kiara was posing, paparazzi began yelling "February 6," which caused the actress to flush. When one of the photographers exclaimed, "Hum bahut excited hai (we are really thrilled)," she grinned.

Sid and Kiara were spotted conversing with other attendees after the screening. The Mission Majnu actress was spotted clutching Kiara tight while they talked. The pair departed the event in the same automobile, surrounded by cameras.

For those unaware, various media sources say that Kiara and Sidharth will marry in February of this year. According to reports, the two stars chose the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan as their wedding site and will tie the knot on February 6. Their pre-wedding events will be held on February 4 and 5, respectively.