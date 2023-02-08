Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kalira features Sid's late pet dog Oscar

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married yesterday at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Fans have been waiting for the couple's official wedding photos for quite some time, and they finally published them Friday night. The photos appeared like they were taken from a storybook, and the newlyweds looked oh-so-in-love in them.

Kiara and Sidharth looked stunning in Manish Malhotra ensembles. Kiara chose emerald and diamond jewellery that drew a lot of attention. Apart from that, Kiara's chooda and kaliras caught the attention of fans, and we eventually learned the specifics of her bridal kaliras, which Mrinalini Chandra created.

Kiara Advani's bridal kaliras depict her love journey with Sidharth Malhotra.

Mrinalini Chandra created the kaliras for bride Kiara Advani, and she provided fans a closer look at Kiara's kaliras in her Instagram postings. It included mementos and details from Kiara and Sidharth's love journey! It also has the couple's initials and a touching homage to Sidharth Malhotra's late beloved dog Oscar.

Sharing a close-up of Kiara’s bridal kaliras, Mrinalini Chandra wrote, “Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us @kalirasbymrinalinichandra.”

Sidharth and Kiara's favourite trip destination appears to be Rome, since one of the trinkets has 'Rome' inscribed on it and an envelope hanging from it.

Wedding photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Last night, Sidharth and Kiara tweeted their wedding photos, writing, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We ask your blessings and love on our road ahead." Many celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty, and others, congratulated the newlyweds.