Siddharth Malhotra collaborating with Karan Johar for his NEXT action drama; Read on

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Yodha, has not yet announced his next film project. However, emerging reports suggest that he may next appear in Mitti. Sources indicate that he has already begun shooting for this film. Additionally, there are rumors that Malhotra might soon be featured in Karan Johar's upcoming action drama. The actor has reportedly reviewed the script and expressed interest in the role.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar share a special relationship, with Johar believing that Malhotra is particularly suited for action films. As Johar was developing the script, Malhotra's name naturally came to mind. Johar is said to have narrated the film to Malhotra, who has shown interest in his mentor's action project. Given Johar's track record and the respect Malhotra has for him, it is anticipated that the project will proceed positively, pending the finalization of the script. Currently, the discussions have been favorable, though a formal agreement has yet to be signed.

In recent developments, it has been confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra has opted out of Meghna Gulzar's film, which required him to play a "tough man in uniform." This decision has left fans puzzled, but it has now been clarified that Malhotra chose to withdraw from the project to explore new genres. Sources close to the actor have indicated that he is currently focused on roles that showcase his versatility and prefers to avoid uniformed characters for the time being. Malhotra has previously portrayed such roles in acclaimed films like Shershaah, Indian Police Force, and Yodha.

Moreover, there are speculations that Malhotra might soon reunite on screen with his wife, Kiara Advani, for a romantic comedy. This would be their first film together since their marriage in February 2023. In a recent conversation with ETimes, Malhotra shared that working together on a project is definitely a possibility. He noted that both he and Advani are eager to collaborate again, provided they find a suitable script that allows them to deliver strong performances. He emphasized the importance of selecting the right elements to ensure that both the actors and the audience have a gratifying experience, recalling the positive reception they received for Shershaah.

