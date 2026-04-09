Actor Shweta Tripathi weighs in on the Women's Reservation Bill, stressing the need for proportionate opportunities for women in all fields, including Parliament. She believes change is happening and urges women to be their own superheroes.

Actor Shweta Tripathi, known for her nuanced performances across film and shows, has equally used her voice beyond the camera to advocate for social changes. Speaking on the sidelines of the Women's Reservation Bill, Shweta emphasised how true progress comes when women are given proportionate opportunities across all spheres of life, further adding how the dynamics have started changing.

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'Representation Has to be Proportionate'

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Mirzapur' star shared, "I feel like things are now changing. I feel like, there's me, there's Kiran Rao... There are also writers like Juhi Chaturvedi. There is no competition between men and women. But when it comes to the women population, whether it's in the parliament, behind the camera, or in any industry, it has to be proportionate."

Noting that the representation of women in Parliament has been low in comparison to the overall population, the actor explained how the changing laws will reach every household in the country. "The representation of women in Parliament or in the Legislative Assemblies is still low in comparison to the population. But the policies, the laws, will affect every household. Women need to be heard and need to be accepted," she added.

The Path to Equality

Shweta also weighed on the need to learn from the past to ensure a smooth and faster transition toward equality. Acknowledging that the Women's Reservation Bill marks a significant step forward, the challenge lies with its effective implementation, she said. "This is the beginning, and everything has a beginning. It happens little by little... we will progress, we will go back two steps, and it's very heartbreaking and very frustrating. It is the same with the Women's Reservation Bill, but we have to be at it," Shweta said.

'Be Your Own Superheroes'

The actor also spoke about how public figures must voice their thoughts on such matters, further explaining that the responsibility equally lies with everyone, including women themselves. "Women don't need to wait for superheroes to bring a change. They must be their own superheroes," Shweta asserted.

Context: Nari Shakti Vandan Act and Delimitation

The remarks came in the backdrop of the government's ongoing plans to bring an amendment bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543 seats. The idea is to have at least 273 seats reserved for women.

According to sources, the key agenda may include amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill. The sources said that the Centre has planned to take the 2011 census as the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women.

On the Work Front

On the work front for Shweta Tripathi, she will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Mirzapur: The Film'. It is set to hit theatres on September 4, 2026. (ANI)