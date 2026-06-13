Salman Khan attended Aamir Khan Productions' 25th anniversary, revealing a striking new buzz cut. He posed with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, causing a stir on social media. Speculation is rife if the look is for an upcoming film.

Salman Khan's New Look Steals the Show

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday evening attended the 25th anniversary celebrations of Aamir Khan Productions. The event, however, quickly shifted focus to Salman's striking new look, as he was seen sporting a buzz cut that drew considerable attention.

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Salman was seen happily posing for the paparazzi alongside Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who arrived at the event around the same time as Salman, was also delighted to meet the two Khans. The trio came together for a photo session, striking poses for the paparazzi.

Shortly after Salman's appearance, social media was spammed with visuals focussing on his new look. It is not yet known whether Salman's new look is for an upcoming film.

Upcoming Film 'Maatrubhumi'

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon.