Actor Sharvari shared BTS moments from Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on Instagram. Describing the pictures as a 'love letter' to the crew, she thanked them for their passion, patience, and hard work in making the film special.

Actor Sharvari has dropped a thoughtful social media post, reflecting on her experience working in Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'.

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In an Instagram post, Sharvari shared a series of BTS moments from the film's sets, capturing director Imtiaz Ali, her co-star Vedang Raina, and all other crew members, who played a key role.

A 'Love Letter' to the Crew

Describing the series as the "People of Main Vaapas Aaunga", the actor wrote, "A film may carry a few faces on screen, but it is built on the passion, patience, talent, and hard work of so many people behind it. Every location, every scene, every emotion exists because an entire team showed up, gave it their all, and believed in this story."

View this post on Instagram Sharvari went on to call the pictures a love letter to the crew, who made the journey feel special. "These photographs are a small love letter to the crew who made this journey so special. Thank you for your dedication, your laughter, your resilience, and your heart. Unfortunately, I couldn't photograph everyone, but sending my love to each one of y'all," she added.

Sharvari also thanked her fans for watching, supporting, and embracing 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'.

Imtiaz Ali on Staying Connected to Roots

Imtiaz's film 'Main Vaapas Aunga' opened in theatres on June 12.

Speaking to ANI, the filmmaker highlighted the importance of staying connected to one's roots and revisiting the past from time to time. "To move forward, it is not necessary to forget the past. I feel that it is very important to keep the past open. One should not pretend. For a tree to grow taller, it never stops strengthening its roots. As it reaches greater heights, it continues to grow deeper roots to support and sustain that growth. I feel that to go forward, one needs to clarify and be in touch with their past also," the 'Rockstar' director expressed.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles, the film's music is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)