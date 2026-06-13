Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced Kangana Ranaut's film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' as tax-free after attending a special screening. Saini said such motivational films should be seen by all, and Kangana expressed her gratitude.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced Kangana Ranaut's film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' as tax-free across the state. The CM was present in Chandigarh on Saturday for a screening of the film. He was joined by lead actor Kangana Ranaut.

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During an interaction with the media, CM Saini shared, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."

Kangana expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating that it will help her film reach every person in the state. "The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state. Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana," she told the media.

Kangana Ranaut and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attended the screening of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' on Saturday evening. In visuals from the event, Kangana could be seen welcoming CM Saini with much warmth and regard.

Special screenings across India

In the past few days, Kangana Ranaut has been actively promoting her film, holding special screenings across the country. In a recent event, she attended the film's special screening in Delhi alongside the lead cast and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. During the screening, CM Rekha Gupta announced that 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' would be made tax-free in Delhi, a move aimed at encouraging wider public viewership. The Chief Minister also lauded the film for its cultural and social significance.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also attended the grand premiere of the film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' in Mumbai and lauded the movie for its realistic portrayal of the bravery displayed by nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. (ANI)