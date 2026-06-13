Hollywood cinematographer George Richmond ('Deadpool & Wolverine') is stable after surgery for cervical spine injuries from a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh. He is at PGIMER Chandigarh, conscious but with limited arm and no leg movement.

Hollywood cinematographer George Richmond, best known for his latest work on Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool & Wolverine', is stable after undergoing surgery for cervical spine injuries sustained during a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh on June 8.

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The 54-year-old British cinematographer is currently undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He was brought to the Advanced Trauma Centre of PGIMER Chandigarh in the early hours of June 9 after rescue and evacuation efforts. He was then admitted under the care of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Cinematographer's Condition and Injury Details

According to the health bulletin dated June 13, Richmond is in a stable, conscious state and is responding to commands. He has been interacting with his wife. Due to the severe spinal injury, Richmond has limited movement in both arms and zero movement in either leg.Other test results appear satisfactory and normal.

Richmond suffered "catastrophic spinal injury comprising a fracture of the C1 vertebra along with a fracture-dislocation at the C5-C6 level, resulting in quadriplegia," as per a press release issued by the PGIMER earlier.

Complex Surgical Intervention

Prof Vijay G Goni, Department of Orthopaedics, PGIMER, stated, "The patient presented with a highly complex cervical spine fracture-dislocation associated with significant neurological impairment. Following detailed evaluation and stabilisation, a carefully planned surgical strategy was executed," as quoted in the release.

Surgical Procedure and Post-Op Care

The surgery, which was led by Dr Vishal Kumar, Additional Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, involved the removal of the damaged intervertebral disc and fractured elements causing neural compression. Reconstruction was performed using an interbody cage packed with bone graft substitute material, followed by stabilisation with a cervical plate and screws.

Following surgery, Richmond was monitored in the postoperative recovery unit before being shifted to the Postoperative Intensive Care Unit.As of now, the cinematographer has been kept under close monitoring by the medical team, the release said. (ANI)