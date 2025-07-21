Karan Johar praised Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara" and lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, calling it Suri's best film. He lauded the storytelling, craft, and music

Filmmaker Karan Johar has found himself at the receiving end of trolls amid the success of YRF's latest release 'Saiyaara'.

In one of the recent posts, Karan gave a shoutout to Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' and the lead actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karan penned a long note for the debutants, only to be tagged as the "nanny of nepo kids."

In his post, Karan mentioned that he felt "immense joy" after watching 'Saiyaara,' further adding that the love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love.

Hailing the director, he wrote, "Mohit Suri makes the best film of his career and am blown away by his storytelling , his craft and his magnificent use of music... the music is not just a pillar but a character in this film."

The filmmaker also gave special mentions to the lead actors and added, "What a debut Ahaan Panday!!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker... your eyes spoke volumes and I can't wait to see your journey ahead.... You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies!!! Aneet Padda you gorgeous girl... how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears.... Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical!"

The post received a fair share of mixed reactions, with some questioning Karan's claim about 'Saiyaara' being Mohit Suri's best film. Among them was a user who pointed him out for supporting nepotism.

The comment caught Karan's attention and he gave a befitting response.

As the user commented, "A gaya nepo kid ka daijaan," Karan Johar slammed him by replying, "Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh!! Aur khud kuch kaam kar!!!! (Shut up!!! Don't spread negativity while sitting at home!! Watch the work by the two kids!! And do some work yourself!!!!)"



'Saiyaara' has recorded a massive opening at the Indian box office, crossing Rs 8 crore in the first weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, has described it as an "unimaginable and historic achievement" for the film.