- Home
- Entertainment
- Saiyaara Box Office Day 3: Ahaan Pandey’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore, Turns Profitable Quickly
Saiyaara Box Office Day 3: Ahaan Pandey’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore, Turns Profitable Quickly
Ahaan Pandey and Anit Padda’s film Saiyaara has recovered its budget and turned profitable within just three days of release. Here's how much the film has earned at the box office.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
According to a report on the trade tracker website sacnilk.com, 'Saiyaara' collected approximately Rs 37 crore at the domestic box office on the third day.
Saiyaara First Weekend Collection
According to the same report, the romantic musical drama 'Saiyaara' directed by Mohit Suri has made a net collection of approximately Rs 83 crores in the first weekend i.e. in the first three days.
How much did 'Saiyaara' earn each day during the weekend?
(Saiyaara Day Wise Collection)
- First day collection: Rs 21 crore
- Second day collection: Rs 25 crore
- Third day collection: Rs 37 crore
- Total Collection: Rs 83 crore
How much did 'Saiyaara' earn worldwide?
'Saiyaara' had collected a gross of Rs 64 crore at the worldwide box office in the first two days. On the third day, the film has earned approximately Rs 37 crore in India. The overseas figures are yet to come. But in three days, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark worldwide.
What is the budget of 'Saiyaara'?
The film has been produced under Aditya Chopra's banner, Yash Raj Films. According to reports, the cost of this film is approximately Rs 60 crores.
'Saiyaara' will join the 100 crore club in India on the fourth day
Looking at the pace of earnings of 'Saiyara', it is estimated that after the collection of the fourth day i.e., Monday comes out, this film will join the 100 crore club in India.