    Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife

    Animal star Bobby Deol shared that Shreyas Talpade's wife informed him that the actor's heart stopped for ten minutes. He also shared the discussion that occurred after the health scare.

    Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's heart stopped for 10 minutes, doctors revived him, says wife
    On Thursday (December 15) evening, Shreyas Talpade had a heart attack. During the day, the 47-year-old actor was filming for his forthcoming film in Mumbai. However, when he returned home, he complained of discomfort and fell. Talpade was then taken to the hospital and underwent angioplasty. Bobby Deol has now disclosed the discussion following the health scare.

    The Animal actor told Bollywood Hungama that Shreyas's heart stopped for 10 minutes. “I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine,” he told the portal.

    “He shot through the day, was fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” added the source. 

    The hospital also confirmed, “Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited."

    During the day, Shreyas Talpade was reportedly filming Welcome 3. In addition to Talpade, the film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Tushar Kapoor in significant parts. Welcome 3 will also star Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt. 

    The title of Welcome 3 is Welcome To The Jungle. The first two films in the Welcome franchise were released in 2007 and 2015. In these films, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the renowned Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. Welcome 3 will be published on December 25, 2024.

