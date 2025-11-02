Shraddha Kapoor to star as Marathi folk legend Vithabai in Laxman Utekar’s biopic Eetha. The film celebrates Maharashtra’s cultural heritage and the spirit of a legendary Tamasha artist

Shraddha Kapoor is a popular Indian actress and singer known for her versatility across genres, from romantic dramas to thrillers. She made her mark in Bollywood with films like Aashiqui 2, Stree, and Chhichhore, earning praise for her charm and screen presence

Shraddha Kapoor to Play Marathi Folk Icon Vithabai

The much-publicized Laaxminaarayan biopic 'Eetha', directed by Laxman Utekar, presents one of the biggest roles of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's career so far-the character of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a marvelous Marathi folk artist. The shooting of this film has reportedly begun on November 1st, and the fans are curiously waiting to see how the actress looks in a totally different avatar that glorifies the rich cultural legacy of Maharashtra.

Best known for her dynamic performances that fused song and dance with heartfelt storytelling, Vithabai was a renowned folk icon in Maharashtra's popular Tamasha art form. The most revered names in Marathi folk theatre, she will be remembered for the charisma that made her a potent part of the cultural weave in rural Maharashtra.

With Eeta, filmmakers would try to bring to life the inspiring life of Vithabai-the struggles, passion for performance, and indomitable spirit by means of which she held on to her art despite challenges in the social arena.

Shraddha Kapoor's Connection to Her Kaladhaar Origins

The tale has an exclusive emotional color for Shraddha Kapoor as Eetha holds significant personal appeal because the actress is of Maharashtrian origins. Though the actress is known for taking on more versatile roles, this biopic is distinct in its depth of emotion and historical weight. It is said that she is undergoing rigorous practice to master body language, dialect, and folk performance style in order to make her interpretation of the character authentic.

The film also marks a highly significant milestone in her career because she takes on a strong culture-driven approach, far from her previous urban-centered characters.

Laxman Utekar Vision With 'Eetha'

Director Laxman Utekar who is well known with the films like Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has what he calls his own brand of real-life emotions in this ambitious project. He wants to show not only the artistic brilliance of Vithabai but also her journey as a person who turned the tide for Marathi folk entertainment.

The film's music would go very much into the world's melange of Tamasha classic flavors to make it all more authentic.