Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed her next project, an animated film titled Choti Stree, promising a fun and engaging experience for audiences of all ages.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has officially confirmed her next exciting project. An animated film titled Choti Stree. Inspired by the popular Stree franchise, this upcoming film is set to bring a fun, family-friendly twist to the horror-comedy world that made Stree a massive hit. Shraddha herself has described the project as "total fun," and fans are buzzing with curiosity about what this animated spin-off will offer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Animated Film 'Choti Stree'

Shraddha Kapoor made the announcement at an event, sharing her excitement for this new venture being her first time truly experimenting with animation. The actress expressed her happiness about participating in something so different and said the project would provide light entertainment that could engage audience members.

About Choti Stree

Though the Stree films are known for their eerie blend of horror and humor, the animated film Choti Stree will be concentrating on pure fun and entertainment for all age groups. In essence, animation offers a broader horizon for creative exploration, as the makers will likely explore new dimensions of storytelling with grand visuals and conceptual characters. The film will, reports claim, embrace the charm of the Stree universe in a fresh, yet family-friendly manner.

Shraddha Kapoor on Animation

Speaking at the event, Shraddha said, “The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) is coming out with Choti Stree as an animated film, which will be released in theatres. So it’s going to be total fun for everyone; kids and families alike. I think it’s a very exciting time for India, and it feels amazing to be a part of this universe."

For Shraddha, Choti Stree will be her animation film debut. She talked about how animation gives a really different artistic expression, a different avenue of storytelling that connects to a wider mass, including kids. The actress, who is already loved for her versatile performances in films like Stree, Aashiqui 2, and Chhichhore, says that lending her voice and essence to an animated character has been a “joyful challenge.”

Why Choti Stree Stands Out

Choti Stree is expected to be unlike any usual Bollywood project, reaching out to entertainment for the adults and at the same time satisfying the kids. Its upbeat, colorful narrative could introduce the younger audience to the Stree universe in a manner that would steer clear of the dark tones of the original films. On top of that, this adds to her growing list of talents as one of the few mainstream actresses who have dared to dip their toes into animation.