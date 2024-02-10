Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor's humorous Instagram post during Valentine's Week playfully mocks couples' celebrations

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Amid Valentine's Week, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a delightful video featuring herself and her beloved pet. In the video, she conveyed a lighthearted message to couples in anticipation of Valentine's Day.

    Known for her acting prowess and charm, Shraddha Kapoor has once again captivated her fans with her wit. In a recent Instagram post, she humorously poked fun at couples who tend to go overboard in celebrating Valentine's Week, turning it into a grand occasion.

    In the shared video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen with her adorable pet, playfully asking for a kiss, which the furry friend sweetly obliges. With a touch of humor, she quips, 'Agar aapko kissi on-demand nahi mil rahi hai to life mein kuch galat karrhe ho app' (If you don't get a kiss on command, then you're definitely doing something wrong in life).

    The actress's caption added to the amusement as she humorously referred to couples as 'Nibba-Nibbi' while asking, 'Aaj kaunsa Day mana rahe hain Nibba-Nibbi ???' (Which Day are the Nibba-Nibbi celebrating today???).

    Shraddha Kapoor's professional front continues to shine with an impressive repertoire of work in Bollywood. Her performance in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, charmed audiences last year. Given the film's success as a complete entertainer, fans eagerly await her return to the big screen.

    While currently immersed in filming the comedy horror sequel 'Stree 2,' where she shares the screen with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha recently shared insights into her upcoming projects during a fan interaction session. She revealed that she has a couple of movies in the pipeline, one adapted from the mythological genre and another exploring the intriguing concept of time travel.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
