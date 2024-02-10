Ameesha Patel to work with Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna in Humraaz 2? Read more details

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel reveals that the Humraaz sequel is in the works with Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna. In a recent interview, Ameesha opened up about how the makers of Humraaz have been planning a sequel.

Bollywood filmmakers now create sequels. Several sequels have been successful and made substantial money. Pinkvilla has reported that Abbas-Mustan will repeat their 2002 song Humraaz. This film featured Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel in key roles. An interview with the Gadar actress revealed her role in this sequel.

According to News18, Ameesha said that she doesn't know if the directors have a script for the Humraaz sequel. She joked that Humraaz 2's coverage a few days ago was startling. The Gadar 2 said she knew producers and directors were working on the screenplay but didn't know if it was locked. “In fact, I came to know more about it when it came out in the media recently where a report said that the directors have cracked some concept,” said the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor.

Without revealing any further details, Ameesha Patel said, “I guess it’s best to leave it to the producer, Mr Ratan Jain, who will speak about it whenever he feels that it’s the correct time and the makers feel that they are ready,” she stated.

As mentioned above, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain are gearing up for Humraaz 2. According to sources close to the development, the trio has cracked a script that makes up for a worthy sequel of the 2002 thriller. “In the last 2 years, Abbas Mustan and their team have discussed 100s of ideas for Humraaz 2 but never came across anything that acts as a worthy predecessor. And finally, around a month back, the duo have managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain will be working to develop this story further in the coming few months. “As the basics are all locked on paper, they will be approaching actors to come onboard the project,” the source informed, adding further that Humraaz 2 could mark the return of the original cast too. “It’s yet undecided if it’s a straight sequel or a franchise film, but there is some movement at Ratan Jain’s office with regards to the idea of bringing back Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna to the film. There will be clarity on the casting soon,” the source added.

Ameesha Patel's work front

Ameesha Patel returned on the silver screen with the sequel of her superhit film Gadar. The film which saw the actress and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles was the continuation of their 2001 love saga. This film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, around whom the story revolved.