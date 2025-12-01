Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s wedding has become the biggest buzz in the entertainment industry, with celebrities across Bollywood and South Indian cinema showering love on the newlyweds.

The news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding has taken the entertainment world by storm, with social media buzzing since the couple shared its first pictures as newlyweds. An intimate ceremony among close friends and relatives, the event soon caught the attention of celebrities across Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Soon after the photographs went viral, several top stars conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to the couple, celebrating a new beginning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding:

Kangana Ranaut Shared a Warm Message

Kangana was one of the first to congratulate Samantha and Raj. The actress went onto her social media and shared a warm note praising the grace and strength of Samantha. In her note, Kangana said that this actress indeed "deserves all the happiness of the world" and wished them a life full of peace and companionship. Her note went viral among fans quite rapidly as they appreciated the positive gesture.

Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal has been good friends with Samantha since the time they worked together for two films Brindavanam and Bramhotsavam. This actress took to her instagram handle to share her warm wishes to samantha and raj on their wedding.

Varun Dhawan Reaction with Heartfelt

Varun Dhawan, who has once teamed up with Raj Nidimoru and Samantha in a lot of creative collaboration, wrote a warm congratulatory note. He termed Raj to be a "visionary storyteller," and he said "happily" he is starting another new chapter along with Samantha. Varun has also made a funny remark; he says "waiting for the honeymoon photos," and fans would love this.

The Industry Friends Join in Celebration

Among these eminent figures, many others from the film fraternity attached their wishes for the sweet couple. Directors, co-stars and close friends also joined in the celebration of the couple's nuptials, underscoring how each holds both Samantha and Raj in high esteem within the industry. There were several appreciations on how the wedding had a fine balance between intimacy and elegance in accordance with that of the couple personalities.