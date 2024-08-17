Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read

    Tanushree Dutta’s recent interview reveals disturbing details about her time working with Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files. Her account highlights harsh treatment and uncomfortable conditions she faced while filming Chocolate

    Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Tanushree Dutta has recently shared unsettling details about her experience working with Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files. The interview with Faridoon Shahryar has sparked widespread attention on Reddit. In her revelations, Tanushree described how she was subjected to harsh conditions while working on the set of Chocolate (2005).

    Tanushree Datta accuses Vivek Agnihotri of Harassment on the sets of the movie Chocolate made in 2005. (Apparently a few insiders from the industry have also confirmed the same about him)
    byu/Ok-Fox-5034 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    She recounted an incident where she was reprimanded for arriving just five minutes late to the set. Tanushree explained that Vivek Agnihotri yelled at her and labeled her as unprofessional. This reprimand occurred despite instances where the set was not fully prepared, including unlit lights and incomplete setups.

    ALSO READ: 'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date

    Tanushree also revealed how Agnihotri made her uncomfortable by restricting her from resting in the van or covering herself with a robe. Although artists typically rest in the van between shots, Agnihotri disallowed her from using this space and insisted she remain in her short clothing in front of the crew. Even when she attempted to use a robe for comfort, she was instructed to remove it due to impending shots.

    This candid disclosure sheds light on the challenges faced by actors in demanding environments and highlights issues of professionalism and respect on film sets.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea

    Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' for THIS reason; Read on ATG

    Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' for THIS reason; Read on

    Happiest birthday Abba....', Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse into Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration ATG

    'Happiest birthday Abba....', Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse into Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration

    Coolest cat in town....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Joe Jonas on his 35th birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Coolest cat in town....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Joe Jonas on his 35th birthday [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns dmn

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns

    IDF strike in southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah video threatening Israel with new weapons goes viral snt

    IDF strike in southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah video threatening Israel with new weapons goes viral| WATCH

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states AJR

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states

    SHOCKING Russian tourist gored by cow after alleged sexual assault attempt in Thailand; WATCH viral video snt

    SHOCKING! Russian tourist gored by cow after alleged sexual assault attempt in Thailand; WATCH viral video

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar Family alleges BBMP forest officers neglect vkp

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon