'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date

After a successful theatrical run, Kalki 2898 AD is set to make its OTT debut. The film, featuring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, will stream on Prime Video and Netflix starting August 22

Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for its OTT debut. It has been revealed that the Prabhas-starrer will soon be available for streaming on both Prime Video and Netflix. Prime Video will feature the Telugu version of Nag Ashwin's directorial, while Netflix will offer the Hindi version.

On Saturday, Prime Video announced that following a record-breaking theatrical run, Kalki 2898 AD will stream on the platform from August 22 in its original Telugu language, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and subtitles in English. Regarding the film's digital release, Nag Ashwin mentioned his aim was to create a cinematic experience that breaks new ground, transcending traditional boundaries, and sharing Indian cultural mythology on a global scale. He expressed his gratitude for the film’s success at the worldwide box office, noting that it underscored the universal appeal of stories rooted in Indian mythology. Ashwin also shared his excitement about the film's release on Prime Video, anticipating it would reach an even larger global audience.

Prabhas, who earned praise for his portrayal of Bhairava, a bounty hunter, spoke about his experience working on the film. He conveyed that collaborating with a visionary director like Nag Ashwin and an exceptional cast was exhilarating. He noted that the film pushes the boundaries of storytelling by blending mythology with futuristic elements and exploring the complexities of human nature. Playing Bhairava, a character driven by strength and conviction, was described as incredibly rewarding for him. Prabhas expressed his eagerness for the film’s global premiere on Prime Video, hoping that viewers would enjoy watching it as much as the team enjoyed making it.

Meanwhile, Netflix India announced the film's release on its platform via Instagram, revealing that Kalki 2898 AD would be available in Hindi from August 22.

Released on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles. The film received an overwhelming response from audiences and grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Amitabh Bachchan previously shared his gratitude for the film's success on social media, reflecting on the essence of Kalki and expressing his appreciation. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

