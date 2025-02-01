SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Netizens and fans were upset by a viral video of Udit Narayan kissing female fans taking pictures at a live event. One video shows him kissing a fan after asking a bouncer to let her in. An online outcry followed his video, calling his actions disrespectful. Others called his actions deplorable, while others backed him.

A video of famous playback singer Udit Narayan has gone viral, sparking controversy amid India's present concert mania. The video, taken at one of his LIVE concerts, shows the singer singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani on stage when he abruptly lunges in to kiss female fans lining up for pictures.

The video takes an even more unexpected turn when Udit Narayan begs a bouncer to let a fan take a photo before passionately kissing her. The surprise deed has startled onlookers, with social media platforms filled with emotions ranging from amazement to condemnation.

The viral video generated a heated internet debate, with many viewers expressing displeasure and concern over the singer's behaviour. While some fans backed the singer, describing it as a spontaneous gesture, others condemned the move as improper and unnecessary.

"Did not expect this from a senior singer like Udit Narayan," an X user wrote. Another said, "Udit Narayan overstepped his boundaries, his behaviour was completely unacceptable and inappropriate."

"Chiiii yr …. If it’s for real, shame on u udit narayan," wrote another user.

"WTF!🤦 People pay you for singing not for this. Very gross. Not expected from someone like Udit Narayan. Why should we call them legends? They don't deserve to be called as legends," another angry user commented.

Reacting to the video, a user remarked, "Udit's act was absolutely gross and vulgar. Don't know why so women wanted to kiss his cheeks."

"What the hell was that ? And why did more women kept allowing the behaviour after first attempt . The best part is people won’t classify this as serious groping because he is Udit . Shitty double standards of society," read another comment.

So yet, Udit Narayan has not responded to the viral video, nor has his team published a statement.

In his more than four-decade musical career, the singer has an extraordinary repertoire and an endless amount of successful songs to his credit. In 1980, he made his Bollywood playback debut in the film Unees-Bees, where he sang alongside giants Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

In the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, he gained his name with the song Papa Kehte Hain, which sealed his place in Bollywood playback singing.

He began his career as a folk singer for Nepal Radio, performing songs in Maithili and Nepali. He has also received the Padma Bhushan from the Indian government.

