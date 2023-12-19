Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating

In a surprising development during a live session, Nazila Sitanshi, Munawar Faruqui's former girlfriend, decided to break her ties with the stand-up comedian, currently a participant in Bigg Boss 17. This revelation comes in response to recent claims by Ayesha Khan, a wild card contestant on the show, who alleged that Munawar was double-dating her.

Addressing Ayesha's assertions, Nazila expressed her unawareness of Munawar's relationship with Ayesha and clarified that she had been led to believe a different narrative. She emphasized that she thought she was the only person in Munawar's life and the only female he was in love with, only to discover otherwise. Nazila went on to suggest that there were "a lot of other girls" involved in Munawar's life, details of which she chose not to divulge.

“If Ayesha was the only person involved in this, I would consider forgiving, but she isn’t. I wish people knew what went down off-camera; clearly, they don’t, and I want people to stop paying attention. After watching today’s episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar,” Nazila asserted during the live session.

Furthermore, she expressed her dissatisfaction with Munawar's response to the situation, describing it as a "bunch of lies." Nazila had maintained silence to observe Munawar's perspective but decided to go live to share her side of the story. She emphasized that this would be the last time she addresses the issue and asserted that she has no intention of talking about Munawar in the future.

“It is a shame that these things have become public. People are talking about it publicly and are making fun of my personal life, things that they know nothing about, abusing me in comments and on Twitter, and fake videos. I don’t enjoy this at all,” Nazila added, expressing her displeasure at the public scrutiny and misinformation surrounding her personal life.