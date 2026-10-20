Dil Raju accidentally calls Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh at the Hyderabad event for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The viral moment sparks funny reactions as fans await the film's Diwali release.

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming movie Ramayana has been creating a lot of buzz since it will be launched this Diwali. But an incident in one of the recent promotional events in Hyderabad created buzz. Dil Raju accidentally said Ranveer Singh instead of Ranbir Kapoor's and quicky apologises.

The funny moment became the talk of social media, as fans shared their views about this humorous mistake.

On-stage Mistake of Dil Raju Draws Everyone’s Attention

Speaking at the Hyderabad promotional event, Dil Raju told the audience that his company would distribute the film in the Telugu-speaking markets, and the North Indian markets would be managed by Karan Johar.

While praising Ranbir Kapoor's acting, Dil Raju accidentally used Ranveer Singh's name.

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Ranbir Kapoor seemed a little surprised when Dil Raju mistakenly called him Ranveer Singh on stage. The video clip eventually went viral, and people have made fun of, criticized and joked about the scene from the movie.

Internet's Reaction to the Name Blunder

While some social media users dismissed the mistake as just a slip of tongue, there were also those who considered the moment embarrassing. Some even wondered if speakers for huge promotional events should be more prepared.

Even if it was a small mishap during the event, it did add to the viral moments that people are currently talking about in relation to Ramayana.

What to Know About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

A production of Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Nitesh Tiwari directed the film which also stars Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal among others.

Ramayana is still one of the most anticipated films in the Indian cinema industry.