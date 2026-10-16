Yash just reminded everyone about a super interesting fact—Rakul Preet Singh's very first movie was the Kannada film Gilli. At the Ramayana trailer launch, the Rocking Star spoke about her Kannada roots and even pointed out her first producer Jayanna in the crowd.

Rakul Preet Singh is a massive star today, from Bollywood to South Indian cinema. But did you know her acting journey actually started right here in Kannada cinema? Yes, the actress who gained massive fame through Telugu movies made her debut with the Kannada film 'Gilli'. Rocking Star Yash just brought this interesting trivia back into the spotlight.

Yash shared details about Rakul Preet Singh's debut movie while speaking at the 'Ramayana' trailer launch event. He didn't just stop there. He also pointed out that Jayanna, the producer of Rakul's first film, was sitting right there in the audience. This sweet throwback brought her years-old Kannada cinema connection back to the forefront.

Rakul's cinema journey started with Kannada!

Kannadigas know Rakul Preet Singh very well today. She has built a massive fan base acting in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies, and now she is playing the role of Shurpanakha in the upcoming 'Ramayana'. But the special part is that her film career kicked off in the Kannada film industry.

Rakul was introduced to the film industry as an actress through the 2009 release 'Gilli'. She played the female lead, Anita, opposite veteran actor Jaggesh's son Gururaj. Even though she did just one movie in Kannada, her journey started there and expanded across multiple languages. That is exactly why everyone is talking about her debut movie again.

Yash points out 'Gilli' producer in the crowd!

Yash brought up this topic in a very special way at the 'Ramayana' trailer launch. He reminded everyone that Rakul's first movie was 'Gilli' and then revealed that the film's producer, Jayanna, was attending the event. Yash even shared that Rakul had no idea her very first producer was sitting right there.

When Yash told her this, it felt like a beautiful reunion of her old cinema roots on a single stage. Speaking at the Bengaluru event, Yash beautifully connected the memories of an old Kannada film with this massive new pan-India project. This whole incident has left fans super excited.

From 'Gilli' to 'Ramayana': Rakul's massive journey!

Rakul Preet Singh stepped into the film world with Kannada's 'Gilli' in 2009, and then she went on to make a huge mark in Telugu cinema. She acted in superhit movies like 'Venkatadri Express', 'Loukyam', 'Nannaku Prematho', 'Dhruva', and 'Sarrainodu'. In Tamil, she shined in films like 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', 'NGK', and 'Indian 2'.

She expanded her reach in Hindi cinema too, acting in movies like 'Yaariyan', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Runway 34', and 'Doctor G'. Now, looking at her playing Shurpanakha in 'Ramayana', it is pretty clear that the Kannada film industry was the very first stepping stone of her successful career.

Kannada's 'Gilli' will always be special!

Rakul Preet Singh started out as a newcomer in Kannada's 'Gilli' once upon a time, and today she is a recognized face across multiple languages. Yash reminding everyone about this journey at the 'Ramayana' event makes it extra special. The memories of an old Kannada movie took center stage at such a massive film event. The fact that Rakul Preet Singh's cinema journey started with Kannada is definitely the biggest highlight of this story.