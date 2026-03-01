Viral Video: Linkin Park Drummer Enjoys Gully Cricket During Mumbai Visit (WATCH)
Linkin Park's drummer, Colin Brittain, was recently spotted playing gully cricket with locals in Mumbai. The video was shared on the official Instagram account of the band.
Linkin Park Star Embraces Mumbai’s Gully Cricket Culture
Colin Brittain, Linkin Park's drummer, was recently seen playing gully cricket with locals in Mumbai. The video, posted on the band's official Instagram account, shows Brittain joining a group of cricket fans on the streets, trying his hand at batting, and interacting with the players.
Brittain, who joined Linkin Park in 2024, impressed fans with his laidback and down-to-earth demeanour. The locals didn't identify him at first, and it wasn't until one of them enquired, "Are you guys the band?" that they understood who this world-renowned artist was.
Linkin Park Star Embraces Mumbai’s Gully Cricket Culture
Brittain's gully cricket escapade occurred during the band's Lollapalooza India 2026 tour. Linkin Park made their debut in India with performances in Bengaluru on January 23 and Mumbai on January 25. He has collaborated with Mike Shinoda on several projects and co-produced the band's comeback album "From Zero".
Linkin Park Star Embraces Mumbai’s Gully Cricket Culture
The post received more than 2.5 million views and 145,400 likes. Hundreds of people responded to the message, applauding the musician. "I was thrilled to see the band in India! There are many warriors present who have waited a long time for this occasion. One person added, "May they receive more and more."These youngsters have no clue how fortunate and grateful they are to have met Colin Brittain. "I wish I was there," another person said.As an Indian, Colin playing cricket has to be the greatest thing I've ever seen, haha," a third said.
While several people wondered how the locals didn't notice the drummer, one person speculated, "He probably knows and has heard of @linkinpark." It's only that he might not have identified Colin because he's new to the band. Why did he refer to them as 'THE BAND?'?"You could tell by his look when he received Colin's confirmation and began ringing his buddies. "Lucky lads," the user added.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.