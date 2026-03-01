The post received more than 2.5 million views and 145,400 likes. Hundreds of people responded to the message, applauding the musician. "I was thrilled to see the band in India! There are many warriors present who have waited a long time for this occasion. One person added, "May they receive more and more."These youngsters have no clue how fortunate and grateful they are to have met Colin Brittain. "I wish I was there," another person said.As an Indian, Colin playing cricket has to be the greatest thing I've ever seen, haha," a third said.

While several people wondered how the locals didn't notice the drummer, one person speculated, "He probably knows and has heard of @linkinpark." It's only that he might not have identified Colin because he's new to the band. Why did he refer to them as 'THE BAND?'?"You could tell by his look when he received Colin's confirmation and began ringing his buddies. "Lucky lads," the user added.