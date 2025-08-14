Actress Shilpa Shirodkar was involved in a car accident with a bus in Mumbai on August 13. She shared the incident on Instagram, posting photos and thanking Mumbai Police for their support.

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar met with a road accident in Mumbai on August 13 when her car collided with a Cityflo bus. The incident took place in the city and was revealed by the actress herself through a post on Instagram. Shilpa shared disturbing images of the crash, calling out the bus company for refusing to take responsibility.

In her Instagram caption, Shilpa expressed anger at the company’s response. She named two representatives, Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote, accusing them of shifting the blame onto the bus driver and distancing the company from any liability. “How heartless are these people! How much can a driver earn!” she wrote. She added that thankfully her staff members who were in the car with her escaped uninjured.

Shilpa also thanked the Mumbai Police for their swift and helpful response. She mentioned that they assisted her in filing an official complaint without any difficulty. Tagging Cityflo's official handle, she noted that while the company eventually reached out, they still refused to acknowledge any accountability for the accident.

The actress concluded her post by stating that “anything could have happened” and stressed the seriousness of the incident.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Career and Upcoming Project

Shilpa Shirodkar began her acting journey in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar and went on to star in popular films like Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, and Gopi Kishan. After a break from films, she appeared on television from 2013 onwards. Her last appearance was in Bigg Boss 18 in 2024.

She is currently working on her digital debut in the web series Shankar – The Revolutionary Man, a biopic on Adi Shankaracharya. Shilpa will be portraying Aramba, the spiritual reformer’s mother, in this upcoming project.