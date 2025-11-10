After 25 years away from the spotlight, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar is making a powerful comeback with her new film Jatadhara. In a candid interview, she revealed how the project pushed her to step out of her comfort zone.

After a break of almost 25 years, actress Shilpa Shirodkar is marking her return to the silver screen with the film Jatadhara. Once considered one of Bollywood's cherished faces from the '90s, Shilpa now seeks a powerful role to resonate with the audience, a character that, as she states, helped her "step out of her comfort zone."

Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up on Her Comeback Film Jatadhara

Shilpa Shirodkar, who has in recent history been known for such films as Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, and Khuda Gawah, took a break from films after the late '90s to focus on her personal life. Now with Jatadhara, she feels, is the right time to go back to the craft she loves the most. The actress has in recent times expressed her excitement and nervousness for coming back on camera after such a long gap.

"Jatadhara came to me at a time when I was looking for something meaningful," says Shilpa. "It's a story that challenges me as an actor and as a person. After years away from the industry, I wanted to take on something that would push my boundaries, and this film did exactly that."

What Makes Jatadhara Special

With a new-age look at direction and an emotional storyline, Jatadhara promises to showcase Shilpa in an avatar she has never done before. It is about the themes of resilience, faith, and rediscovery, much like the journey of the actress herself.

“Coming back wasn’t easy,” she admitted. “The industry has changed, the technology has evolved, and audiences have become more demanding. But I think that’s what makes this comeback even more exciting.”

Fans Welcome Shilpa's Return

With news of her return going viral, fans and followers rushed to social media to relive their memories and celebrate her return. Many voiced their excitement at the prospect of her bringing back the charm and warmth that made her a household name in the 1990s.