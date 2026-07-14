A recent Lock Upp 2 episode has landed Shilpa Shinde in controversy after she mocked Shivangi Joshi with a comment about her virginity. The viral clip has sparked widespread criticism across social media

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has found herself at the centre of a major controversy after a clip from Lock Upp 2 went viral online. During a conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, Shilpa appeared to mimic Shivangi Joshi and said, "Main toh bahut masoom hoon... main toh virgin hoon... main shaadi ke baad hi karungi." The comment was widely interpreted as a dig at Shivangi's personal life and quickly spread across social media platforms.

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Fans slam Shilpa for crossing the line

The clip has triggered strong reactions from viewers, with many accusing Shilpa of making an inappropriate and personal remark on national television. Several users criticised the actress for targeting Shivangi's private life, calling the joke disrespectful and unnecessary. Many fans argued that such comments should not be used as entertainment on a reality show and demanded greater sensitivity from contestants

Shivangi yet to react

As the controversy continues to gain momentum, Shivangi Joshi has not publicly responded to Shilpa's remarks. The incident comes amid growing tension between the two contestants inside the Lock Upp 2 house, with previous episodes also showing disagreements involving Shilpa and Shivangi. The latest controversy has further intensified online debate, with viewers closely watching how the show and its contestants address the issue in upcoming episodes