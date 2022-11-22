Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful

    Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are one of Bollywood's prettiest couples. The actress has a special request for her husband on this, their thirteenth wedding anniversary.

    Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are one of Bollywood's most stunning couples. These two have frequently supported one another when things became rough. The actress often discusses their love story with joy and passion, and it is clear from her posts that she and her family have a great existence.
     
    Shilpa and Raj celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary today, and to celebrate; the actress posted a cute video on her Instagram account with a heartwarming message. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty shared a video collage of her romantic pictures with hubby Raj Kundra. Shilpa and Raj look happy with each other and head-over-heels in love with each other. 

    From posing in front of the Eiffel Tower to glowing in their sunkissed selfies, Shilpa has shared a journey of their 13 years together. Sharing this video, the actress wrote, "13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us... That's all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie."

    Maharashtra Cyber Police allegedly filed a chargesheet against him for filming pornographic recordings in two' deluxe hotels' in the suburbs, according to a recent Etimes story. Others implicated alongside Raj include Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, Meeta Jhunjhunwala, and cameraman Raju Dubey. The charge sheet also claimed that all four distributed pornographic content on different OTT platforms to profit. Prashant Patil, Raj's attorney, has now expressed surprise at the development.

    In the meantime, in terms of the job front, Shetty will make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series "Indian Police Force," where she will co-star in the lead part with actor Sidharth Malhotra. She now serves as a judge on the well-liked dancing reality competition "Super Dancer" and enjoys a sizable fan base for the same.
     

