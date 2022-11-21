Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Manushi Chhillar dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath? Here's what we know

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Who is Nikhil Kamath? According to a recent report, the Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar is not single but in a relationship. It is reported that Miss World 2017 Chhillar, 25 is dating businessman, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, 35.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Manushi Chhillar gained fame after winning Miss World 2017. Although she frequently makes news for various reasons, little is known about her personal life. But if a new claim is accurate, the Samrat Prithviraj actress is not single but rather in a relationship.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Manushi Chhillar has been meeting businessman Nikhil Kamath, according to the Hindustan Times. A source close to the couple told HT that, the rumoured pair has been allegedly dating since 2021 and enjoys travelling togeather. They reportedly frequently arranged vacations together and most recently went to Rishikesh. "
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together. Right now, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career. Thus she doesn’t wish to talk about her love life as it might take away her attention. Their friends and family are well versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key,” a source cited by the news portal said.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Who is Nikhil Kamath?
    Entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, who resides in Bengaluru, is best known for co-founding Zerodha, an institutional brokerage business and trading platform in India. Kamath was first married to Amanda Puravankara in Florence, Italy, in April 2021. However, a year after getting married, the two divorced.

    Image: PR Agency

    Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut in the Samrat Prithviraj film starring Akshay Kumar, where she played Sanyogita's part. Based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty, and written in the Braj language, Prithviraj Raso served as the inspiration for the historical action drama. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar played significant roles in the movie.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Manushi will next be seen in John Abraham's Tehran. Chhillar and her team ignored our response to the news of her dating. On the other hand, Kamath and his team also declined to comment.

