Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has clarified that she has no affiliation with her husband Raj Kundra’s firm, which is under investigation for alleged fraud. The Bombay High Court has asked her to submit an official affidavit to confirm her statement

Recently, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty felt the heat of rumors flying over her in connection with the ongoing fraud charges against Raj Kundra. Bombay High Court has requested Shilpa to provide an affidavit in person to confirm that she has no involvement in her husband's enterprise. Speaking with assurance, Shetty has made it clear she wasn't, nor is, mired in any illegal or unauthorized transactions, linked to these wrongdoings and assumedly against the best interests of the public.

Shilpa Shetty has denied that she is connected with any of the bank accounts Kundra managed and has stated that she is wrongfully deprived of the case. She has also expressed that she was not involved in any operations or management of any kind in her husband's company. In addition, her legal team presented some preliminary documentation supporting her claims, and the Court sought a proper affidavit from her in order to formalize its understanding of the facts.

Having secured proof of her legal disaffection from the fraud case, the Bombay High Court had directed Shilpa to file an affidavit. The Council quashed the effort to clarify the association of every party together with Raj, as is the demand to invoke the judicial guarantee for the neutral handling of her position in the matter via issuance of an affidavit.

The affidavit should be a common practice to make submission safe in law that could help her come out from public scrutiny, and investigations thereafter, which will be carried by appropriate agencies or courts.

Raj Kundra; husband of Shilpa Shetty, drew into high-publicized scandal of fraud and adult content, in which the media was infiltrated. In the business world, while Kundra is entangled in controversies over alleged business malpractices, Shilpa was being connected with the firm through constant anonymous speculations and some media reports.

Whereas the actress stands greatly innocent and very clear about no engagement in any way with any business activity, be that of the standard nature or illegal. The lawyers have reiterated the media talking without proof about the dragging of the actress's name into any case, an act both unwarranted and pernicious.

An affidavit to be submitted by Shilpa Shetty, as expected, to establish her non-involvement, would give the court the opportunity to clear her off from being linked to the case practically. While the ongoing process takes its own route, the fans and media glance hard whilst waiting for some clear legal judgment. As the court presents the legal system, it directs an organized refutation to level all charges.