Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty shares glimpses of her Karwa Chauth at the Kapoor House. Other Bollywood wives Bhavna Panday, Sunita Kapoor were present
Star-Studded Karwa Chauth Celebration at Kapoor Residence
Karwa Chauth 2025 witnessed a glamorous gathering at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s home, where several Bollywood leading ladies came together to celebrate the festival blending devotion with style.
Shilpa Shetty Performs Rituals with Raj Kundra
Actress Shilpa Shetty observed the Karwa Chauth fast and performed her husband Raj Kundra’s aarti, breaking her fast after moonrise. Raj Kundra shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, expressing that even though the moon was rising, his world already shone brighter because of her.
Shilpa Praises the Hosts
Earlier, Shilpa had posted about the event on X, lauding Sunita Kapoor’s efforts in organizing the festivities and describing them as impeccable. She appeared radiant in a red embroidered lehenga, complemented with heavy jewellery and a sleek bun.
Celebrity Guests Add Glamour to the Evening
The celebration saw a starry turnout with Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, and Geeta Basra in attendance. Raveena Tandon dazzled in a bright yellow saree, Mira Rajput chose a classic red drape, and Geeta Basra showcased a custom-made kalash featuring pictures of herself and her husband Harbhajan Singh.
Sunita Kapoor’s Elegant Arrangements
The host, Sunita Kapoor, impressed guests with her meticulous attention to detail, arranging elegant décor and traditional setups that enhanced the festive atmosphere of the evening.
Sonam Kapoor Joins in the Festivities
Sonam Kapoor also graced the celebration in a festive saree, participating in the family rituals and adding warmth to the gathering. The event beautifully captured the essence of Karwa Chauth, a festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long lives and prosperity.