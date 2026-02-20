'ShikshaNext', a Rs 170-Cr multi-donor initiative, has been launched to improve learning for underserved children using EdTech and AI. It aims to reach 13 million children by 2029 and is backed by Reliance Foundation and the Gates Foundation.

'ShikshaNext', a bold, multi-donor, multi-year initiative aimed at improving learning outcomes for children from underserved communities by leveraging EdTech and AI, was launched on Wednesday.

This three-year, Rs 170-Cr initiative was launched in the presence of Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan and Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Education, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, according to a press note shared by ShikshaNext.

ShikshaNext aims to enable more than 13 million children across India to access meaningful, technology- and AI-enabled learning opportunities by 2029.

ShikshaNext is supported by a coalition of philanthropic organisations and ecosystem partners committed to strengthening learning outcomes through technology. The initiative is anchored by Reliance Foundation and the Gates Foundation as Founding Strategic Partners, with Central Square Foundation as Managing Partner, and is also funded by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. ShikshaNext combines catalytic philanthropy and deep expertise, creating a shared focus on execution and impact.

Making EdTech Accessible for All

Delivering the keynote address, Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised the role of technology and AI in enhancing quality of education, empowering teachers, and preparing youth for the future of work. Speaking at the launch of the Initiative, he said, "This is an important platform where Sarkar, Samaaj aur Sanstha have come together to make EdTech truly Sabka EdTech. The next step is to turn this into a Jan Andolan that ensures technology benefits every learner. India will present a model to the Global South that makes quality EdTech affordable and accessible for all," as quoted in a press note shared by ShikshaNext.

Key Programmes of ShikshaNext

The initiative will operate across three interconnected programmes which includes EdTech ScaleX, an initiative to scale proven EdTech and AI solutions that have demonstrated measurable learning gains through integration with state education systems and communitydriven programs. EdTech Accelerator, a programme to support the development and growth of high-quality EdTech and AI solutions aligned with India's diverse classroom needs. EdTech & AI Innovation Hub, a collaborative space to discover, test, and validate emerging EdTech and AI innovations, with a focus on India-centric solutions across languages, grades, and learning contexts.

Commitment to Rigorous Evidence

All programmes are underpinned by a strong commitment to rigorous evidence generation, ensuring that insights on what works, for whom, and under what conditions guide the basis for how technology is integrated with education systems.

Partners Express Commitment

Partners expressed their deep commitment and optimism in scaling up proven solutions. "Students catch up and move ahead when learning adapts to their needs. Personalised, technology enabled tools can make that possible at scale. Entering the AI era, India is building on a decade of education reforms, stronger early learning, and tools that already deliver results in classrooms. ShikshaNext takes the next step by backing proven solutions and helping public school systems use them widely, so more children succeed in school and beyond." - Prachi Jain Windlass, Head of India, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, India.

"Reliance Foundation's vision is simple yet profound, that every child in India should have the opportunity to fulfil their potential and realise their dreams. The rapid expansion of digital connectivity and 5G over the past decade has unlocked unprecedented possibilities to deliver quality education to every corner of our country. We have seen that when philanthropy, government, educators, and innovators come together with shared purpose, technology in education moves beyond promising pilots to achieving measurable learning outcomes at scale," said B Srinivasan, Executive Lead, Reliance Foundation.

"ShikshaNext represents the next step in this journey - a collaborative platform to generate rigorous evidence, strengthen partnerships, and harness the power of AI responsibly and inclusively. Our commitment is to ensure that the next generation of AI-enabled solutions is not only innovative, but equitable - designed to serve every child, everywhere, and to truly transform India's educational future," added B Srinivasan

"When EdTech is rooted in strong pedagogy and evidence, we now know it can drive real learning gains at scale; as generative AI adds fresh momentum, initiatives like ShikshaNext can channel catalytic funding and partnerships to ensure these technologies are designed for low-resource classrooms and guided by sound teaching principles, not just technological possibility," said Benjamin Piper, Director, Global Education at the Gates Foundation.

"As we look to the future of learning in Bharat, Central Square Foundation's focus is on making technology work for the children who need it most; with ShikshaNext, CSF is bringing together committed partners, rigorous evidence, and learning-focused capital so that EdTech and AI translate into real, measurable gains in classrooms, not just promises on paper," said Ishmeet Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Central Square Foundation.

The launch brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Education, representatives from leading philanthropic organisations, EdTech innovators, educators, and partners from across the country, marking a collective commitment to harnessing AI and technology to strengthen learning outcomes for every child in India. (ANI)