Yuzvendra Chahal Wedding Joke: Indian team's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may be away from the field, but he is all over social media. Whether it's his ex-wife, rumoured girlfriend, or himself, he remains in the headlines for one reason or another. Now, the reason for him being in the news is his marriage. Yes, a video of him with Shikhar Dhawan is going viral, in which Shikhar Dhawan is talking about getting him married, but there's a twist, as Shikhar Dhawan wants to get married himself first. Let's show you this funny video...

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's Video

On Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video on his official page. In this video, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal are seen creating a reel. In it, Chahal asks Dhawan, "Dad, my marriage?" to which Dhawan replies, "We'll get yours done too, but let mine happen first." He then introduces "your third mom," who is none other than Shikhar Dhawan's girlfriend, Sophie Shine. This funny video of Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal is rapidly going viral on social media, and thousands of people have liked it.

Fans Say, "Learn to Have Fun from These Two"

Fans are loving this cute banter between Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal. One user commented, "No matter how many problems are going on in life, learn from these two how to set those problems aside and have fun." Similarly, many users posted funny emojis on it. Talking about their personal lives, Dhawan divorced his wife, Ayesha Mukerji, in 2023. Since then, he has been away from his son.

However, Sophie Shine has entered his life. Meanwhile, Yuzi Chahal divorced his wife Dhanashree Verma this year, and his name is being linked with RJ Mahvash. However, Chahal's wife is also making several serious allegations against him on the show 'Rise and Fall'.