Dhanashree Verma got emotional on Rise And Fall while talking about her past with Yuzvendra Chahal. She shared insights into their marriage, divorce, and admitted she will always care for the cricketer.

Choreographer and reality TV star Dhanashree Verma recently became emotional while sharing her personal experiences on the show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ahsneer Grover. During a heartfelt conversation with fellow contestant Arjun Bijlani, she reflected on her past marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and revealed that despite their divorce, she will always care for him.

Marriage, Love, and Unexpected Changes

Dhanashree described her relationship with Yuzvendra as a mix of love and arrangement. She explained how the couple’s marriage moved quickly, with their engagement (roka) in August and wedding in December of the same year. She admitted that initially, she had no plans to marry but was convinced by the love and effort shown by Yuzvendra. However, she soon started noticing changes in their relationship after tying the knot. “My problem is that I love giving chances,” she shared, emphasizing her willingness to make the marriage work despite difficulties.

The Decision to Divorce and Lingering Care

When asked about the decision to end the marriage, Dhanashree revealed it was her choice. She mentioned that she tried her best and gave her 100% to the relationship but ultimately decided to move on without regrets. Despite the separation, she confessed to Arjun that her concern and care for Yuzvendra will never fade away. “That care will never go. From my side,” she said sincerely.

Emotional Moments on the Show

The candid conversation took an emotional turn when Arjun expressed that sometimes more effort can save relationships. Dhanashree smiled but soon teared up, overwhelmed by the depth of the discussion. Arjun comforted her with a supportive hug.

Earlier in the season, Dhanashree shocked viewers by revealing she had caught Yuzvendra cheating just two months into their marriage. The couple, who married in 2020, have since officially divorced, but Dhanashree’s openness has won sympathy and support from fans.