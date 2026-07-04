Old Trafford turns blue as fans support India in the 2nd T20I against England. India won the toss and will bat first, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making a historic debut as the youngest player in men's T20I cricket.

Old Trafford is "bleeding blue" as thousands of Team India supporters flood the stadium to cheer for the Shreyas Iyer-led side against England in the 2nd T20I on Saturday.

Before the start of the match, ANI caught up with several Team India supporters in Manchester, who shared their excitement for the game and backed India to win. An Indian fan, Mayank Verma, wearing the Team India jersey, said, "...I am so excited, I want Shivam Dube to hit sixes all over the park. I am the biggest fan of him. Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - if he gets a chance today. I want India to score 300+ runs, if they can. We have to win this match wonderfully. So, go India!..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | England: Indian Cricket fans cheer for the Men in Blue ahead of 2nd T20 match between India and England at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The 1st T20 match of the series was abandoned due to rain. pic.twitter.com/10R650Zkx9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Many Indian fans were also spotted holding the Tricolour in their hands.

India Wins Toss, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Debut

Meanwhile, India have won the toss and opted to bat against England in the second T20 in Manchester on Saturday. Also, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his maiden India cap from Tilak Varma. The 15-year-old has become the youngest debutant in T20I cricket and also the youngest to represent India in men's international cricket.

'He completely deserves to be in the squad': Shreyas Iyer

" We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in the last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on our toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel," Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer said during the toss.

'Would've had a bat as well': Harry Brook

"Would've had a bat as well. Was an awesome day. Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff is coming back in - strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking on the door. They're both very skilful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also, the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah, we've done a little bit (homework on Vaibhav)," England skipper Harry Brook said. (ANI)