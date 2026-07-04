Actor Jackie Shroff posted a video from his car amid heavy Mumbai rains, urging residents to 'stay safe'. The warning comes as the city faces relentless showers, which recently caused a massive tree to fall on Kshitij Dholakia's car.

Jackie Shroff's Safety Appeal

Amid relentless heavy rainfall in Mumbai, actor Jackie Shroff urged Mumbaikars to prioritise their safety and take all necessary precautions. He shared a video from inside a moving car, showing rainwater accumulating on the roads as heavy showers lashed Mumbai. "Mumbai walo zara sambhalke! #staysafe," he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram

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Heavy rainfall often leads to several incidents, making it essential for residents to remain cautious and take necessary precautions while commuting.

Tree Falls on Kshitij Dholakia's Car

Recently, actor Kshitij Dholakia, best known as the son of actress Urvashi Dholakia, revealed that a massive tree fell on his car amid the heavy rains. Sharing the incident on social media, he assured everyone that no one was injured and that he was safe. He also expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police and the fire brigade for their prompt response and assistance. (ANI)