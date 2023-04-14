Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal DATING? Did Pooja Hegde hint at their relationship after Salman Khan?

Pooja Hegde maintained mystery when asked if Shehnaaz Gill was dating Raghav Juyal, and Salman Khan hinted at their love affair. Here's what she had to say.

Shehnaaz Gill has been in the spotlight recently due to relationship rumours involving her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. While the stars have neither acknowledged or denied their connection, Salman Khan's request for Shehnaaz to move on' during the trailer event was enough to put her in the spotlight. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Pooja Hegde, who will be seen romancing Khan in KKBKKJ, also responded to this fresh love tale. Pooja Hegde discussed the next Bollywood film and spilled the beans on the performers' behind-the-scenes chemistry.

Pooja Hegde opted to be enigmatic when asked about Shehnaaz Gill dating Raghav Juyal and Salman Khan's hint to their love affair. The actress laughed and said, "I can't say anything, I am a team player." Well, it was another hint that something is cooking between the two stars.

Pooja Hegde also talked about her on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan and said that he is very real. The actress said, "I think he is very simple and real because he knows he is a star so he doesn't need to show it." There were rumours that Pooja and Salman are dating each other but the actress rubbished the same and confirmed that she is single.

Meanwhile, during a playful conversation among the stras during the trailer presentation of the Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan, Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz to go on and hinted about a relationship he spotted on the film's sets without naming any names.

He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao", to which Shenaaz replied, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Salman further added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much."

Meanwhile, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal feature in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji. It will be released in cinemas on April 21.