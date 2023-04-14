Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal DATING? Did Pooja Hegde hint at their relationship after Salman Khan?

    Pooja Hegde maintained mystery when asked if Shehnaaz Gill was dating Raghav Juyal, and Salman Khan hinted at their love affair. Here's what she had to say.
     

    Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal DATING? Did Pooja Hegde hint at their relationship after Salman Khan? RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill has been in the spotlight recently due to relationship rumours involving her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. While the stars have neither acknowledged or denied their connection, Salman Khan's request for Shehnaaz to move on' during the trailer event was enough to put her in the spotlight. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Pooja Hegde, who will be seen romancing Khan in KKBKKJ, also responded to this fresh love tale. Pooja Hegde discussed the next Bollywood film and spilled the beans on the performers' behind-the-scenes chemistry.

    Pooja Hegde opted to be enigmatic when asked about Shehnaaz Gill dating Raghav Juyal and Salman Khan's hint to their love affair. The actress laughed and said, "I can't say anything, I am a team player." Well, it was another hint that something is cooking between the two stars.

    Also Read: From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14

    Pooja Hegde also talked about her on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan and said that he is very real. The actress said, "I think he is very simple and real because he knows he is a star so he doesn't need to show it." There were rumours that Pooja and Salman are dating each other but the actress rubbished the same and confirmed that she is single.

    Meanwhile, during a playful conversation among the stras during the trailer presentation of the Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan, Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz to go on and hinted about a relationship he spotted on the film's sets without naming any names.

    Also Read: U-Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video

    He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao", to which Shenaaz replied, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Salman further added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much."  

    Meanwhile, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal feature in Salman Khan's  Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji. It will be released in cinemas on April 21.

     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hema Malini 'Bihu' fiasco: Former actress finally apologises, says 'sorry' after being heavily trolled AHA

    Hema Malini 'Bihu' fiasco: Former actress finally apologises, says 'sorry' after being heavily trolled

    KGF Chapter 3 CONFIRMED: Yash's high-octane action sequences FIRST teaser is out-WATCH RBA

    KGF Chapter 3 CONFIRMED: Yash's high-octane action sequences FIRST teaser is out-WATCH

    Rihanna brought $21M in LA Penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry- read details RBA

    Rihanna buys $21M LA penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry; read details

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station AHA

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station

    Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence RBA

    Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence

    Recent Stories

    Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!! anr

    Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!!

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT: Hardik Pandya fined for Gujarat Titans maintaining slow over-rate during Punjab Kings triumph-ayh

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya fined for Gujarat Titans maintaining slow over-rate during Punjab Kings triumph

    Karnataka Election 2023: denied ticket by BJP, former deputy CM to join Congress AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: denied ticket by BJP, former deputy CM to join Congress

    Temperature soars: Power demand spikes to all-time record in Kerala anr

    Temperature soars: Power demand spikes to all-time record in Kerala

    Hema Malini 'Bihu' fiasco: Former actress finally apologises, says 'sorry' after being heavily trolled AHA

    Hema Malini 'Bihu' fiasco: Former actress finally apologises, says 'sorry' after being heavily trolled

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon