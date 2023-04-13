U-Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In this suspenseful drama, Alaya F plays the role of a journalist entangled in a murder investigation. Priyanshu Painyuli plays the prominent character of a police officer in the movie.

    The official trailer for Alaya F's upcoming horror movie 'U-Turn' was released on Thursday. Alaya published the trailer on Instagram with the remark, "U-Turn, you die! Break the rules at your own peril since you might encounter something unexpected. #UTurnOnZEE5, which debuts on April 28." In the movie, Alaya F plays a journalist investigating the traffic safety problem. However, things turn nasty when she is charged with murder.

    Priyanshu Painyuli plays the central character of a police officer in the film, directed by rookie Arif Khan and will begin streaming on the OTT service Zee5 on April 28, 2023. The undertaking is a Hindi version of Shraddha Srinath's 2018 hit Kannada thriller 'U-Turn'. 2018 saw a Telugu film remake with Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the lead. The movie is also available in Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil.

    Check out the trailer here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

    The movie is set in an urban environment. It is made by the new Cult Movies branch of Shobha and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, which specialises in creating cutting-edge and new-age material. Ekta Kapoor once stated concerning the collaboration: "Alaya did a great job in her first movie. She has a confident yet vulnerable character that, in my opinion, may appeal to a wide range of viewers. U Turn will take you on a thrilling adventure with twists and turns. I'm overjoyed to have Alaya with us!"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

    Alaya responded, saying, "It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma`am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I`m absolutely overjoyed to start this journey." 

    Alaya, meanwhile, recently won plaudits for her work in the romantic thriller movie 'Freddy', in which she co-starred with Kartik Aaryan. She will soon be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Srikant Bolla's SRI biopic.

     

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 8:50 PM IST
