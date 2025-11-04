Actress Shefali Shah recently opened up about being deeply inspired by Sridevi in her early years, admitting that she once tried to imitate the late superstar’s style and expressions.

Shefali Shah, an actress known for her powerful performances, has recently stated that she was very much inspired by the late Sridevi in her early years. In fact, Shefali stated that her admiration had grown to an extent that she began unconsciously copying some of Sridevi's expressions, mannerisms, or even delivery.

Sridevi was what Delhi Crime star Shefali was told she looked like by people around her, and this only accentuated her copying mannerisms from the actress. Eventually, however, she realised that the unthought manner of imitation was only coming in her way of identifying herself as a performer.

Shefali Shah Says She Tried to Imitate Sridevi

Shefali remembered when she began to question herself about the attempt to imitate someone. She understood that while Sridevi was a one-in-a-million icon, every artist earns their right to the arbiters of their own creativity. "I finally told myself, there can never be another Sridevi, so why even try?" she has been quoted registering her own realisation.

Once that realisation came in, Shefali stopped imitating and turned toward highlighting her strength as an actor where she could further explore roles that made emotional and realistic demands, qualities that eventually became a signature in her career.

The Journey to Authenticity

After Shefali let go of imitation, she redefined her approach to acting. With roles that reveal vulnerability, strength, and complexity, her acting has journeyed across a variety of forms, from Waqt: The Race Against Time to Delhi Crime and Darlings. Hence her own journey became a testament to the strength of authenticity in a line that often runs on perception and comparison.

Shefali also specifies that it is fine to be inspired by someone; losing one's own individuality in the inspiration process, however, is not. Growth as an artist was to embrace imperfection and remain true to her instinct.

Shefali tells a beautiful story for young artists to know that inspiration should guide and not define. The journey from imitation to originality exemplifies the fact that success lasts only if you have stayed true to your persona.