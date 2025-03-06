Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system

Darlings actress Shefali Shah recently opened up about the gender pay disparity in Bollywood film industry. She shared her views and perspective on the ongoing debate about unequal remuneration of make and female actors in the industry.

Shefali Shah is a well known Bollywood actress who is known for strong and powerful roles in the films and series. She took up various roles that breaks stereotypes and gives the very much needed messages to the society. Her powerful roles inspired many women in real life situations too.

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry:

Being in the male dominated career frame, no matter how successful a female led film gets, the pay gap between male and female actors remains significant. She stated, "It's not fair. I can still understand in big films at a point of time where a film used to be sold because of the hero, but that's not the case anymore. Today, there are so many films which are women-led and which have been huge hits. Are they getting the same amount of money the heroes are getting? I don't know"

To deal with this disparity, Shefali suggested a merit based system like academics. This system allows actors to pay based on their performance and contribution to the film, rather than the gender of the actor. She explained, ''What if we put the gender out of it and what if we treat it like - you get what you deserve. But, unfortunately, in a situation like that, who is going to decide what I deserve? How do you know that? But if you are playing the lead, you've been cast with a thought that this person can carry this through... so you don't think the person deserves a little more than somebody else?"

ALSO READ: Sharwanand Birthday: Biography, networth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life and more

Shefali Shah recalls her experience:

Shefali Shah also spoke about how rarely producers consider hard work to pay deserving candidates a higher amount regardless of the gender. She recalled her own experience, saying, "Very rarely have I come across a producer who says 'I will pay you more'. Very rarely. Maybe I'm not in the position to demand, but I'm sure other actors are. I hope they can get what they deserve".

Shefali Shah is known for her exceptional performances in popular films like Delhi Crime, Human, Darlings, Doctor G etc where she broke many stereotypes and delivered a well needed message.

ALSO READ: Bollywood couples who taught us importance, guide to stay friends after break up

Latest Videos