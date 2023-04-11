National Pets Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, proud celebrity pet parents in Bollywood

To mark National Pets Day 2023, we take a detailed and in-depth glance at the five most loved and prominent Bollywood celebrities, from Varun Dhawan to Alia Bhatt and more, who are proud pet parents and also give pet love goals to their fans.

Every year, April 11 gets celebrated as National Pet Day worldwide. It is a day of love that is purely all about and solely dedicated to expressing love, care, and affection toward our pets. On this day, pet owners take a break from their busy routines to spend extra time with their beloved pets.

National Pet Day is a day and golden opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the joy and companionship that having pets bring into our lives. These five proud pet parents can inspire you all to adopt a pet today.

1. Alia Bhatt:

If you are a fan of Alia Bhatt, you would know how much is the Dear Zindagi star obsessed with her cats. She owns a beautiful white Persian cat, Edward whom she called the "cat of honor" at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Her Instagram feed is full of pictures of herself with Edward.

2. Varun Dhawan:

Varun Dhawan recently also became a pet parent after he welcomed a cute brown and black beagle puppy in 2021. He has named the dog Joey after one of the iconic and popular characters from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Dhawan is often seen bonding and playing with Joey on his Instagram videos.

3. Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan recently joined the pet parent club as he welcomed an adorable white female poodle into his family in 2022 and named it Katori Aaryan. The Freddy actor has also created an Instagram account for his dog Katori Aaryan that garnered over 9,000 followers in 24 hours on the first day.

4. Athiya Shetty:

Athiya Shetty is an animal lover and is witnessed at pet adoption drives often. She has a brood of three Great Danes and a pug, but this adorable pet is a Husky named Brody.

5. Ananya Panday:

Liger fame-rising bollywood star Ananya Panday is also a proud pet parent to her insanely adorable pooch named Astro Panday. Ananya Panday's pictures with her pooch Astro are totally the definition of companionship and love between the actress and her pet.

