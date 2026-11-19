Author and MP Shashi Tharoor will host a new four-part docuseries titled Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders. Premiering December 7 on Discovery India, the show explores the cultural journey and varied interpretations of the Ramayana across Asia.

Shashi Tharoor to Host New Discovery India Docuseries on Ramayana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Author and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to debut as a host of a docuseries on the Ramayana. Titled 'Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders', the four-part series chronicles how the Ramayana has travelled across parts of Asia over centuries, taking on distinct meanings and interpretations in the cultures that embraced this epic. The series is set to premiere on Discovery India on December 7. Discovery Channel India shared the promo on its Instagram, offering a glimpse of the different portrayals of Ram from across the world.

In the series, Shashi Tharoor, as a host, will guide viewers through the epic’s many transformations that connected civilisations across Asia. The series explores how Southeast Asian cultures embraced the Ramayana as their very own through historical connections and local interpretations. Speaking about the series, Shashi Tharoor said, “In addition to its obvious religious significance, the Ramayana has always held my literary interest, as a story that has travelled across centuries and cultures. I have spent years encountering and reading about its many tellings, each of which reveals something about the society that shaped it. So, when Discovery approached me to host a series racing the epic's journey across Asia, it was an easy choice, since I have long believed that its richness and cultural reach deserve wider recognition. Discovery has a distinctive ability to bring history and culture to a large audience, and I am delighted to be associated with a series that takes this exploration across borders,” said Tharoor, as quoted in a press note shared by Discovery India.

According to the note, the four-episode series will follow the central characters of the Ramayana, which include Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman and Ravana. Each episode will uncover a different facet of the Ramayana’s journey. Rama’s ideals of kingship, Hanuman’s diverse depiction, Ravana's personas, and the evolving portrayals of Sita's fearlessness will reveal how the same epic can hold radically different meanings across cultures. Anchored in India as its narrative source, it will trace the epic’s passage from Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Thailand to the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.